CPD investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Old Percival Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on Old Percival Road. Authorities say the collision occurred in the 8300 block of Old Percival Road on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the body of a 56-year-old man was discovered shortly after 9 p.m., and it is believed they were hit by a vehicle while walking along the north side of the roadway. Police say the vehicle that hit the man could possibly be a Ford.

If you have any information about this hit and run, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.