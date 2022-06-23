Family of man shot and killed by RCSD deputy calls for accountability

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The family of a man shot and killed during an altercation with two Richland County deputies react to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s decision not to charge the officers involved.

On March 19, Irvin Charlie Moorer was shot and killed on Heyward Brockington Road after authorities say he was given multiple verbal commands to drop a weapon, but he advanced toward deputies. Deputies then deployed a taser on Moorer Charley which resulted in him charging at Deputy Zachary Hentz, according to police. Investigators say Deputy Hentz feared for his life and deployed his gun, striking the suspect.

Deputies immediately rendered CPR on Moorer Charley for 20 minutes until EMS arrived on scene. He was later pronounced deceased.

Family members say they believe the deputies should have been held accountable.

Solicitor Byron E. Gipson says the deputies “acted in accordance with all applicable state and federal law.”

Investigators say they reviewed information including incident reports, forensic reports, body camera footage, investigative reports and statements from the deputies at the scene. A statement from the solicitor’s office says there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by Deputy John Anderson and Deputy Zachary Hentz.