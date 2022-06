Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor trailer in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol say one person was killed in Orangeburg County after being struck by a tractor trailer last night. Investigators say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of I-95 near mm 98, around 6:20 p.m. at the Santee exit when they were struck.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.