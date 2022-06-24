Local Living: Columbia VegFest at Segra Park, Shrimp and Grits Fest take place this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to Segra Park this weekend for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary’s first Columbia VegFest. It’ll be this Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature local, regional and national vendors, as well as delicious food, arts and crafts, live music and giveaways. Columbia VegFest will be outside but will happen rain or shine. Tickets are $10.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some plans for the kids Friday, Prime Time in the Parks is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old. Friday night at Greenview Park, there will be a teen summer party from 8-11 p.m. Events will be held every Friday night, through August 19.

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 7th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will take place this weekend. Local restaurants and caterers will compete for the title of “Columbia’s Best Shrimp and Grits” and will be crowned by a panel of judges. Tickets are on sale now and include unlimited shrimp and grits, live music and door prizes. It begins Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is partnering with the Lexington County Blowfish to encourage blood donations throughout the Midlands this summer. The Lexington County Blowfish will now join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. If you’d like to give the gift of life, you can roll up your sleeve next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game, and a free t-shirt.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.