Midlands residents react to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands residents are speaking out, with some in support of and some against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protestors who believe women have the right to make their own decisions regarding abortion were at the State House voicing their concerns. One resident says she worries that the Supreme Court’s decision could lead to other rights, such as birth control, being taken away.

Others who regularly protest Planned Parenthood say they’re excited about the decision.

ABC Columbia reached out to Columbia’s Planned Parenthood location, but we have not yet heard back.