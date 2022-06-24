RCSD investigating shooting at apartment that killed one, injured two others

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating after three men were shot at an apartment complex in Columbia early this morning.

Around midnight, deputies say they responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say they found one man who was deceased and another who was injured, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities say the injured man was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say they were told about another man who was injured in the shooting, and another individual took him to the hospital.

If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.