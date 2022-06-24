Sumter County deputies looking for man accused of string of larcenies

Mike Olson,
Delvon Waitel Harvin
Image: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a man accused of a string of larcenies in the Broad Street and Peach Orchard area.

Deputies say 25-year-old Delvon Waitel Harvin is known to make contact with individuals on social media that are attempting to sell ATV’s, dirt bikes or similar items. During the initial meet, deputies tell us Harvin steals the item by driving away with it.

Authorities describe Harvin as 5’1″, about 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he may be or have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

