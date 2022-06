(STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) Police officers, tape, cruiser.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says a body was found on Gregg Street.

According to police, a citizen called 9-1-1 after making the discovery at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26th.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Columbia Police officers to determine the man died.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.