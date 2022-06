(Source: Monetta Volunteer Fire department)

MONETTA, S.C. (WOLO) – A ribbon cutting held on Saturday for the Monetta Volunteer Fire department’s new station.

The station is dedicated in memory of fallen Cayce Police Officer Andrew Barr. Barrs’ friends and family gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for station #4.

Back on April 24th, Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call.