Street ambassadors holds community event to stop violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former gang members turned street ambassadors held their first community day event on Saturday, June 25th. The group is called G.A.N.G.S. which stands for Getting A New Generation Started and they are hoping to influence the youth so that the violence in the community will end.

Earlier this month Richland County law enforcement agencies met with a group of former South Carolina gang members, who are now street ambassadors to have an important discussion about violence in the community. Both sides expressed what they would like to see from these conversations such as activities, events, and camps for the youth to keep them off the streets.

This first event was held at the Word of God Church of Ministries in Saint Andrews. Organizers say there was lots of food, games, and fun for families. Children were also able to get a free hair cut as well.

Community leaders say the discussions are critical because the street ambassadors past with gangs can help them serve as agents of peace and change. The street ambassadors say there will be another event next month.