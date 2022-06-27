AG Wilson: Fetal Heartbeat Act now in effect in SC

COOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General says the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act is now in effect. The attorney general says the U.S. District Court of South Carolina stayed the injunction that previously blocked the law from being implemented.

“The Heartbeat Law is now in effect. Once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, the decision on legally protecting the lives of unborn babies was returned to the states, so there was no longer any basis for blocking South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our state is now carrying out a government’s most sacred and fundamental duty, protecting life.”

The Fetal Heartbeat Act prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Officials say the law allows exceptions for rape and incest as long as the fetus is less than 20 weeks along, along with cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

Click here to read the full order from the district court.