At least 6 arrested during protests in Greenville over Roe v. Wade decision

CNN– At least six people were arrested during protests in Greenville on Saturday, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Greenville police say hundreds of people showed up for a demonstration only permitted for 100 people. Officers say they separated opposing sides, but people kept trying to go over to the other.

Police say they decided to arrest one person, however one witness says several people who were trying to help an older woman who was on the ground were arrested as well.

Police say the people were interfering. One protester advocating for abortion rights says some women in the group were subject to misogynistic slurs from counter-protesters.