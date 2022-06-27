Elgin area shaken up by weekend earthquakes

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) — Five earthquakes shook the Elgin area and some parts of the Midlands Sunday morning.

The strongest, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, was followed by four smaller aftershocks.

“Scary, but it’s not the first one we’ve had here in Elgin,” said resident Jimmy Wallace.

There’s a lot of talk in Kershaw County about ‘the E word’.

“Since the end of last year, we started to see an uptick in the Elgin area. We’re at 42 in the state for the year and 37 for that one specific area,” said Brandon LaVorgna, SCEMD public information coordinator.

The strongest of these earthquakes shook the Midlands Sunday morning. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt by many Elgin residents.

“I was at home sleeping. I sleep in my recliner,” Wallace said. “It sounded like a bomb going off. My whole house shook. Nothing fell off the walls or anything. Then it dawned on me, it was an earthquake.”

“There are a lot of lines going across the entire state. There are a lot of fault lines nearby. We just don’t have an answer. I know people want to know why,” LaVorgna said. “There’s a lot of concerned residents in those areas.”

“I’m very concerned about it. I don’t believe my homeowner’s insurance has earthquake coverage. We’ve had so many since December,” Wallace said. “I wish they’d figure out some way to give us a warning when those things are coming. That would be nice.”

“Even with all the technology we have and experts in the state, an earthquake is one of those things that just happens when they happen,” LaVorgna said. “You can’t really plan for one to occur. There’s no real warning.”

However, he says you can prepare by having a plan which includes checking for hazards in your home, identifying a safe place and having disaster supplies on hand.

“We just ask people to have that plan. Remember to drop to the ground, get underneath a sturdy table or furniture if you can and hold on to it until the shaking stops,” LaVorgna advises. “Do not try to run out of your house. That is one of the most dangerous things you can do because things could shake off the walls and fall on you if you try to do that.”

While concerned, Wallace says he is not worried enough to move from the area.

“I don’t really worry a lot about it,” the Elgin resident said. “I’m 72 years old. What do I care.”

No injuries were reported and damage reported has been minimal.

See the SCEMD earthquake page for more information as well as an earthquake guide.