Gas prices in the Midlands down from last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning on traveling this week, GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are falling in the Midlands.

Columbia drivers are paying an average of $4.21 a gallon. That’s down nearly 20 cents in the last week, but still $1.43 cents more than this day last year.

GasBuddy says drivers should still be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround.