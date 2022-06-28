CPD: Woman charged with shooting, killing man at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex last week.

Police say Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in shortly before midnight Monday. She is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to authorities, Harvin is accused of arguing with and later shooting the 29-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. on June 24 at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. Police dispatched to the scene say they found a large crowd or roughly 30 people looking on as officers rendered aid to the victim.

Police say EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Investigators say they believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing personal conflict between multiple acquaintances.

“This case is another example of a life lost too soon to senseless gun violence. It also continues a concerning trend of persons involved in violent criminal activity out of jail wearing ankle monitoring systems. Violent offenders must be held accountable,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

According to police, a female at the scene drove herself to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her wrist.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators say they are working to determine whether more people will be charged in connection with this incident.