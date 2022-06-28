SCGOP congratulates Ellen Weaver on winning Republican nomination for State Superintendent of Education

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After a hard fought campaign that ended up with primary results too close to call. Ellen Weaver ends up walking away winning the Republican nomination for State Superintendent of Education during the June 28 runoff. Weaver beat her Republican competitor, fellow Republican Kathy Maness 63% to 32%. (note: these were the preliminary results at the time of the 11pm broadcast)

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick’s issued a statement saying in part:

“Congratulations to Ellen Weaver on winning the runoff election for State Superintendent of Education! We look forward to working together to ensure our school system puts the needs of our children first and does not focus on a one-size-fits-all approach in the classroom.”

Ellen Weaver will now have to face off against her Democratic challenger, Lisa Ellis during the November General Election.