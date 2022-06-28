SLED begins investigation into officer involved shooting

Williamsburg County, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been charged with taking over the investigation of an officer involved shooting.

According to SLED the suspect 52 year old Willie John Dansby, Jr. and is charged with Assault and Battery in the 1st Degree for shooting in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. SLED officials confirm tonight that the Corporal Deputy was not injured in the

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Department say deputies were asked to respond to a domestic violence call where they were told Dansby was inside the Kingstree residence armed with a handgun. Officials say once a Corporal with the Sheriff’s Department rang the doorbell to the front door of the home, deputies say Dansby fired at least one shot through the closed door at the responding Corporal.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, Dansby shot through the door well aware that his actions were likely to lead to “death, and or great bodily harm. Dansby has been booked and remains behind bars at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.