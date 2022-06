3.5 magnitude earthquake confirmed near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded three miles east of Elgin. The earthquake was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.

USGS confirms a magnitude 3.33 #earthquake centered 3 miles east of Elgin, occurring at 2:43 this afternoon. Did you feel it? (We’re assuming many of you in the Midlands did). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/LzXhIpC9xZ pic.twitter.com/ws6DszX1Y9 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 29, 2022

For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

At 2:57 p.m., USGS reported a second earthquake in the area. Officials say the second earthquake had a magnitude of 2.06.