Another Earthquake hits Elgin Wednesday evening

According to the USGS, a 3:34 magnitude earthquake was centered east of Elgin.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Another Earthquake was reported Wednesday evening after a series of afternoon Earthquakes.

The earthquake shook parts of the Midlands shortly after 7pm.

And earlier, at 2:43pm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded three miles east of Elgin. The earthquake was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.

USGS confirms a magnitude 3.33 #earthquake centered 3 miles east of Elgin, occurring at 2:43 this afternoon. Did you feel it? (We’re assuming many of you in the Midlands did). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/LzXhIpC9xZ pic.twitter.com/ws6DszX1Y9 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 29, 2022

For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

At 2:57 p.m., USGS reported a second earthquake in the area. Officials say the second earthquake had a magnitude of 2.06.