Another Earthquake hits Elgin Wednesday evening
According to the USGS, a 3:34 magnitude earthquake was centered east of Elgin.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Another Earthquake was reported Wednesday evening after a series of afternoon Earthquakes.
The earthquake shook parts of the Midlands shortly after 7pm.
And earlier, at 2:43pm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded three miles east of Elgin. The earthquake was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.
For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.
At 2:57 p.m., USGS reported a second earthquake in the area. Officials say the second earthquake had a magnitude of 2.06.