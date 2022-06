Flooding blocks I-26 at mile marker 87

(Courtesy: SCDOT) I-26 congested due to flooding.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Traffic officials working to clear a wreck on I-26 West near mile marker 88.

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies are warning drivers to avoid a flooded area on I-26 this morning.

After 7 a.m., they reported I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and several wrecks were blocking the road.

One person was taken to an area hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol says the road should be cleared soon but deputies advise you to avoid the area and take an alternate route.