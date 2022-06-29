Governor McMaster holds bill signing ceremony for Workforce and Military Recognition Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new bill could soon put money back into the pockets of South Carolina veterans. Also known as the Workforce and Military Recognition Act, the bill eliminates tax on the retirement income of military members.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill at a ceremony held at the Shaw Sumter Farm Welcome Center with veterans from multiple military branches in attendance. McMaster believes the bill will have a positive financial impact for veterans and will also entice more service members to retire in South Carolina, veterans like Edward Bell.

According to McMaster, the Palmetto State has the eighth highest population of military retirees in the nation. 35 other states have already eliminated tax on military retirement income.