Independence Day celebration at Lake Murray this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lake Murray is hosting its 34th annual Fourth of July celebration. The event kicks off at noon on Saturday, with the Lake Murray Boat Parade.

You can view the boat parade from the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam after 1 p.m. or by boat.

At 9:15 p.m., fireworks will launch from Spence Island and Dreher Island.