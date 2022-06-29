Local Living: Where to go to enjoy fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your wish is Fort Jackson’s command. After a five year hiatus, the military base is inviting friends and family to celebrate Independence Day. On Saturday, July 2, you can bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free concerts, food trucks and lots of vendors, as well as amusement rides and a kid zone too. Fort Jackson is also bringing back their full scale firework show too. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the fun get underway at 6 p.m. Visitors older than 16 must have a valid state or government issued ID, and the driver must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington will have their own Independence Day celebration this weekend as well. The 246th Army Band will play a concert, followed by a full-scale fireworks show. It begins this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park and other areas downtown.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As summer officially begins and people prepare for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, communities are reminded to not forget about blood donations. The Red Cross says there’s a huge need for your donations ahead of this year’s Independence Day celebration. Officials with the Red Cross say they usually see a more than 20% drop in donations during the holiday weekend. They have dozens of blood donating opportunities coming up in the Midlands this July. To find a blood drive near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is partnering with the Lexington County Blowfish to encourage blood donations throughout the Midlands this summer. The Lexington County Blowfish will now join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. If you’d like to give the gift of life, you can roll up your sleeve next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game. To reserve a blood donation appointment, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org.