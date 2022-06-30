Lugoff-Elgin area residents react to string of earthquakes recorded in the area.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the 3.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the Lugoff-Elgin area Wednesday was the strongest in the state in eight years. That includes the additional 2.0 and 2.4 quakes that happened early Thursday morning too.

ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams went to Elgin, where most of the earthquakes are centered, and spoke with some restaurant owners who say they are still feeling a little shaken.

There have been a total of 44 earthquakes in the Lugoff-Elgin area since December 2021.