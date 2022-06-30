USGS: Two earthquakes hit near Lugoff & Elgin overnight
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midlands has felt two more earthquakes overnight Thursday.
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude quake near Lugoff after midnight and a 2.0 earthquake near Elgin before 5:30 a.m.
This comes after a string of earthquakes hit in the Lugoff-Elgin area on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the 3.6 earthquake near was the strongest in the state in 8 years.
Since December 2021, there have been more than 40 earthquakes in the Lugoff-Elgin area.