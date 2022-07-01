Sumter PD: Robbery suspect arrested after running red light

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a 19-year-old was arrested Thursday evening, charged in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery at a jewelry business.

Police say Jamen Ty’andre Nixon ran a red light on U.S. 15 South, and an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Investigators say the vehicle kept going before it came to a stop in the median. Police say they ordered Nixon out of the car and detained him. Authorities say marijuana, long guns and ammunition for hand guns were found in the vehicle. Additionally, police say Nixon was armed.

According to investigators, Nixon later admitted to taking a gold chain valued at nearly $3,000 from a jewelry business on Wesmark Boulevard. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers say they were called to the business where a man came into the store and took a chain. Officials say the vehicle description and tag number matched the car Nixon was driving when he was detained.

Police say Nixon is charged with grand larceny, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to stop for a blue light, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.