Orangeburg County residents celebrate Independence Day at returning event

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — This 4th of July, many traditional events were held across the Midlands.

Down in Orangeburg, residents welcomed back a special celebration.

“This is one of the best things to happen here in Orangeburg in a while. Food, family and firecrackers. It’s going to be a delight today to see it,” said Paul Gramling, Orangeburg County Fair director.

The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds welcomed back the annual 4th of July celebration.

“Probably 10 or 15 years since it’s been done,” Gramling said. “DPU offered to do the fireworks for us. We contacted Orangeburg County, city council, treasurer’s office, auditor’s office and the Orangeburg County Fair Association. All of us got together to put this on to bring the people of Orangeburg County together again.”

The Freedom, Friends and Fireworks event featured food trucks, vendors, live music and one local business’ bounce houses.

“This is our first year,” said Brittany Williams, Paradise Fun owner. “We were invited so we brought all of our stuff.”

Their stuff was quite popular with the kids.

“The slides have been the most popular. The kids love the obstacle course and the slides,” Williams said. “We’re wiping everything down every couple of hours to keep everything sanitary. The kids can just have fun.”

Of course for Williams, it meant a lot of work early this morning.

“We started at 6 am prepping all our trucks and trailers. We got out here at 8 am sharp,” the Paradise Fun owner said. “It took about three hours to get everything up and running. We’ve been open since 11.”



“You can get people out together and have families and friends together. Remembering what the day is about is the most important. Just family and friends outside enjoying the weather,” said Lin Hair, Orangeburg County Fair director.

“It’s amazing. After the pandemic, we’ve been stuck inside not able to see people,” Williams said. “It’s nice to have a community event, where we can bring our equipment and let the kids play. We can all see the fireworks tonight. It’s nice to just be together.”

The event concluded with live music at 6 and a fireworks show at dusk.