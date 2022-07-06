Richland County Council discusses application for federal funds to help businesses recover from the pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Council met Tuesday to continue discussing the application process for $19 million in federal grant funding that will soon be available for local businesses. Once their application is approved, local non-profit organizations and business owners will be able to use the funds to help recover from the pandemic.

South Carolina received more than $80 million in federal coronavirus relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The council will meet on July 12 for a vote on when the application process will go live.