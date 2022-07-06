Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can be on the lookout for to make sure there’s no damage to their home’s foundation. Ram Jack foundation repair specialists says the recent magnitudes of seismic activity does not typically cause any major foundation issues, but there are plenty of signs a homeowner should be aware of.

Homeowners can keep track of all earthquakes in South Carolina by using the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.