Sumter Sheriff’s make major drug bust during traffic stop

Sumter Co. , SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars facing multiple charges after taking authorities on a wild ride. According to deputies, Norlan Betancourt -Vasquez was arrested yesterday after officials say he was speeding down Highway 378 toward Sumter in excess of 25 miles per hour. Deputies say Betancourt-Vasquez of Lawrenceville, GA was stopped by officials who later determined he did not have a valid drivers license and were instead say he gave authorities a fraudulent license from another country that proved to be invalid.

Deputies say as they approached his car, they could see a bag containing Methamphetamine or cocaine base, heroin, drug paraphernalia, weapons, and ammunition in plain sight. After deputies put Betancourt-Vasquez in handcuffs, authorities say he escaped their custody running into a swampy wooded area. With the help of other agencies, Authorities were able to locate him hiding in the woods a short time later and take him into custody.

Betancourt-Vasquez faces various charges including, Speeding, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Cocaine base, Trafficking in Heroin, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to warrants, a search of the vehicle following his arrest, deputies found more than 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 900 grams of suspected fentanyl, a bag of various types of pills, and a gun authorities say is valued at more than $220,000 dollars.