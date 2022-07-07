Activists on both sides of the abortion debate gather at the State House grounds amid Ad-Hoc meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Reactions were strong as those for and against abortion access flocked to the State House grounds for Thursday’s Ad-Hoc Committee meeting. Lines of people on both sides of the issue hoping to watch or testify in Thursday’s meeting formed in front of the Blatt Building as rallies and protests gained in numbers nearby.

People from both sides confronted and debated, yelling and chanting. We spoke with those for and against abortion, all wanting to have their voices heard.

As opinions remain strong, the decisions of lawmakers will determine the future of abortion in South Carolina.

ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams reports.