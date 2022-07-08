DHEC supplies RCSD with nearly 600 doses of Narcan

(Pictured: RCSD training staff with new shipment of Narcan)

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) , which often gives emergency personnel doses of Narcan, has now supplied the Richland County Sheriff’s Department with nearly 600 doses of the life saving drug to make sure every deputy in the county has doses at their finger tips.

Last Month, we told you about a Richland County deputies who was hospitalized after pulling over and later searching the vehicle of a suspect. Authorities say when Deputy Zaid Abdullah opened the glove compart of the vehicle and came into contact with a “white powdery substance”. Authorities say the exposure to the substance caused the deputy to go in and out of consciousness multiple times. Authorities say Abdullah was given three doses of Narcan in an attempt to save his life before he was rushed to the hospital.

RCSD says after further investigation they determined the substance was a combination of meth and fentanyl which officials say contributed to Deputy Abdullah’s reaction. He is second Deputy in the county Sheriff Leon Lott says has recently had close calls after coming into contact with street drugs. Back in October of 2021, RCSD says the experienced a similar incident with Deputy According to the Sheriff’s Department Narcan has been administered 14 times so far this year.

Sheriff Leon Lott releasing a statement about the donation saying ,

“They have given us 575 doses to ensure that all of our deputies will have one and we are beyond grateful. Our deputies face these dangers every day and having another resource to keep them safe is invaluable.”