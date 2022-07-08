Fairfield County Coroner releases name of man killed in collision on I-77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of a man who was killed in a collision on I-77 Thursday morning. The coroner says 54-year-old Charles Wayne Hartley, of Lancaster, died after his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck collided with two tractor-trailers near mile marker 31 on I-77 South.

Investigators say the truck Hartley was driving and the second tractor-trailer were engulfed in flames.

The collision remains under investigation.