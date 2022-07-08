I 20 natural gas line break leaves traffic at a crawl for hours

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The east bound lanes of Interstate 20 has been moving at a snails pace for several hours.

Lexington Police say the back up stems from a natural gas line break that happened Thursday evening. Work to repair that break has been ongoing for hours, but Lexington Police say Dominion Energy who was making fixes to that line were forced to suspend work as heavy rain and lightening moved through the Midlands.

East Bound lanes were shut down over a 5 mile stretch of the interstate from mile markers 52 to 61 where drivers were detoured off of exit 55 for more than 3 hours.

As of 11:30PM Thursday, officials say work to fix the break resumed and has now been completed.