Lexington County man sentenced to 48 years for the murder of an 11-year-old girl

Quayshaun Clark Image: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

Ta’Shya Jay, Age 11 Image: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that 30-year-old Quayshaun Clark has been sentenced to 48 years for the murder of 11-year-old Ta’Shya Jay. Ta’Shya was killed on June 9 last year, when she was visiting a home on Madera Road in Batesburg.

Multiple bullets traveled through the home as shots fired from across the street. According to investigators, Ta’Shya was struck in the head by a bullet as she hid behind a refrigerator.

Authorities say Clark, who is a validated gang member, was part of a group of at least six shooters engaged in a shootout. Investigators say forensic evidence linked the bullet that killed Ta’Shya to Clark’s gun, which he admitted to firing at the scene.

A 13-year-old girl was also injured, according to investigators.

After the verdict, Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said “the murder of this precious child, Ta’shya Jay, has required the focus of our office for over a year. The profound impact of this crime on Ta’shya’s family, classmates, and the Lexington County community has been overwhelming.”

“We stand by our commitment to protect children in our community from gun violence and ensure that our neighborhoods remain safe,” said Hubbard.