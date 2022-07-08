Local Living: State Museum invites you to celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer.” PAW Patrol coming to CLA and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer.” They will have special dog-themed shows and events throughout the month, as well as a pet adoption fair and a service animal appreciation day. Starting this coming Monday, July 11, the museum will announce the winners of the “Hero Dog Contest” on Facebook and Instagram. For the full list of events this July, visit scmuseum.org/dog-days-of-summer.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have young children at home, you’ve probably heard the Disney movie “Encanto.” Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical. The Richland County Recreation Commission presents “Encanto Dance Camp.” The camp takes place every Tuesday night through July 19. It’ll go from from 6-7 p.m. at North Springs Park. Children ages 5-8 can participate. Registration will cost you $75.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have a child at home, you’re probably familiar with PAW Patrol, and they’ll be pretty excited to know the entire pack is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production this fall! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” is returning to the Colonial Life Arena again this year, for two shows in October. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live has been seen by over 4.3 million people! You can get your tickets by visiting www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/paw-patrol-live.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fifth annual Midlands Women’s Day event returns later this month. Hosted by “Touch of Magic,” the event focuses on educating, empowering and nurturing women. There will be free massages, makeovers, shopping and karaoke just to name a few of the activities. It takes places at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Riverbanks Zoo is hosting a family fun night in the botanical garden! Inspired by the themes of nature, you can brings the kids to explore the world of bugs and flowers, enjoy a scavenger hunt and other art activities. All ages are welcome, but the zoo says it’s geared towards kids ages 3-10. The fun begins Friday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. It’s $15 per family, for up to six people.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair may not be for a few more months, but they’re accepting entries now for exhibitors. More than $300,000 will be offered for award-winning exhibits in categories including agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock. From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the State Fair is best known for bringing 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and entertainment to Columbia each October. Those wishing to compete can view the exhibit guide at www.scstatefair.org/vendors.