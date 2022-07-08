ONE ON ONE: SC state epidemiologist tells you what to know about monkeypox

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A virus has made its first appearance in South Carolina.

DHEC confirms two monkeypox cases here in the Palmetto State, with one in the Midlands.

“I know that people are very alarmed about potentially yet another virus emerging. We do not expect there to be widespread occurrence of monkeypox cases. We want people to know that the general public is at low risk for this,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

She says the virus is not easily spread.

“It is primarily spread by close, prolonged or intimate contact. This can be with direct skin-to-skin contact with someone who has active lesions,” Dr. Bell said. “It can also be spread by contact with articles that someone who is infected has come into contact with, for example bedding, towels or upholstery.”

DHEC says that monkeypox symptoms begin similar to a fever and then rashes with blisters emerge.

“For the most part, these cases run their course without treatment. The lesions dry up, scab over and the underlying skin appears normal again,” the epidemiologist said. “Most of the individuals who have been identified in the United States have not required treatment.”

Bell adds that most cases have been relatively mild with only complications requiring antiviral treatment.

“Although, the lesions can be quite painful. I should add that some people have required treatment for pain control,” Bell concluded.