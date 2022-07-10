Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim in deadly apartment shooting

(ABC Columbia/FILE) Columbia Police respond to a shots fired call on Two Notch Road.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was shot at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 29-year-old Tyler Bradley Robinson, of Lexington, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to the Lexington Police Department the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police say Robinson was found shot in the upper body outside in a stairway.

Investigators say the subjects involved fled from the scene immediately after it occurred.

Detectives believe residents of the apartment complex may have seen or heard what lead up to the shooting or have home security cameras that captured footage of the subjects and the vehicle driven to the complex.

Police are asking witnesses and those who have security footage to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.c