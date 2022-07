ABC Columbia on the road in Blackville: The Healing Springs

ABC Columbia's Alex Tejada takes a look at the legend behind Healing Springs

Blackville, SC (WOLO)– On long road trips and hot days it’s always a good idea to drink water to stay hydrated, but what about filling up on water that is rumored to heal?

You might just find that right over the Orangeburg county line in Blackville at the Healing Springs.

