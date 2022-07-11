Shaw Air Force base conducting exercises this week that could result in loud noises, activity, near base

20th Fighter Wing will be conducting exercises this week, including an active threat event Friday.

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Shaw Air Force base wants to let anyone in the area know about exercises that could results in more activity and loud noises this week.

According to the base, the 20th Fighter Wing will be conducting exercises this week, including an active threat event Friday.

Residents in the area may see increased military activity and notifications associated with the exercise, say officials.

During the active threat event Friday, July 15, officials say you may hear loud noises, tones, and simulated gunfire.