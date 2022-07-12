Pick Me SC! Free pet adoptions at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to find a home for a new furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a special, now through Saturday.

According to officials, all pet adoptions through Columbia Animal Services will be free now through Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209

The animal services is open Monday-Friday 12pm-5pm and Saturdays 9am-4pm.