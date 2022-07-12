SC State Museum reacts to new images released by James Webb Telescope

NASA: Telescope captures the deepest images of the universe humans have ever seen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Today NASA’s James Webb telescope released the deepest, brightest images of the universe ever seen. The $10 billion James Webb telescope took breathtaking images of distant stars and galaxies.

But there’s a way you can bring the galaxies a little closer to home.

The South Carolina State Museum held a viewing party for NASA’s release of the James Webb telescope images. Guests were invited to watch the live broadcast and join in on the excitement.

After the live event visitors were able to walk around each floor of the museum for up-close views of space exploration exhibits.

David Dickson, Public Relations Manager for the museum said, “That view of all of those galaxies and stars is really just astounding and some of those new images coming out including the death of a dying star and planets– its really gonna be great not just for us here at the museum to explain and hopefully inspire the next generation of explorers and scientists– but also just inspire ingenuity.”

The museum offers a planetarium, a large selection of telescopes, moon landing equipment, astronaut gear and bios, and even a collection of meteors.

And if you’re wondering if the James Webb telescope could find life on other planets, the museum’s Observatory Manager, Matthew Whitehouse says…maybe.

“I don’t think we’re gonna hear anything about webb’s discovered life…but certainly…this capability of taking a spectrum of another planet and analyzing it and seeing what’s in the atmosphere could help us answer that question,” says Whitehouse.