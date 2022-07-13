$440 million dollars up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If are like many people hoping to cash in on a big payday from the Mega Millions lottery game, Tuesday may have been your lucky day. The Mega Millions drawing is worth $440 million dollars!

If you are still holding on to those tickets, waiting for a chance to check and see if perhaps you had any winners, we have you covered.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are: 45-7-4-10-64 and the Mega Ball is 12. If there is no winner from Tuesday’s game then you have another chance during the next drawing on Friday night.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.