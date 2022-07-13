Governor takes part in South Carolina Preservation Awards at State House

Preservation Awards at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster took part in the annual Preservation Awards.

According to organizers, since 1995 the SC Department of Archives and History, along with Preservation South Carolina and the Governor, have been recognizing efforts to keep alive the state’s architectural and cultural heritage.

The awards were presented to people who helped preserve various buildings across the state.

Preservation Honor awards were given to Smoked and Savage Craft Ale Works for repurposing old buildings into new businesses.

There were also awards for the renovation of the Governor’s mansion and the Monarch building in downtown Camden.