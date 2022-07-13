Local Living: Slip and Slide fun, plus Laser Lights in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Post Malone is coming to Columbia.

The singer, songwriter has scheduled a show at Colonial Life Arena.

The “Twelve Carat” tour is set for Saturday, October 15th.

Tickets are on sale now.

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Friday Night Laser Lights this week.

The theme is “pop royalty” and it will feature music from Prince, Michael Jackson, and Queen.

Doors open at 6pm.

For times and ticket information, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/friday-night-laser-lights-3/

The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission is hosting Slip, Slide & Splash this Saturday.

There will be nine inflatable water slides, a splash pad and food trucks.

It is for ages 3 and up.

The event starts at 11 am at Melvin Park. For more information, click here https://www.icrc.net/parks/melvin-park