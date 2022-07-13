South Carolina State University introduces new men’s basketball coach

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Bulldogs have a new men’s basketball coach.

Wednesday morning Athletics Director Stacey Danley introduced Erik Martin as the team’s new head man.

Martin comes to Orangeburg after serving as an assistant at West Virginia University.

“Coach Martin is — without a doubt –a rising star in the men’s basketball coaching world,” Danley said.

“I’m so excited to be the next head coach at South Carolina State,” Martin said. “It has always been my dream to lead a Division I program as well as guide young men on and off the court as they prepare to graduate and move on to the next phase of their lives. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.”

Martin replaces previous head coach Murray Garvin who was let go after nine seasons on the bench.