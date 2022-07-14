Another Earthquake reported near Elgin early Thursday morning: USGS

ELGIN, SC (WOLO)– Another Earthquake struck overnight in Elgin, according to SC EMD.

The USGS reports a 1.3 magnitude earthquake 2.5 km E of Elgin at 3:17 a.m Thursday.

Since December 2021, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported more than 45 earthquakes in the Lugoff-Elgin area.

SC EMD says geologists studying earthquakes in Kershaw, believe this may be the longest period of successive earthquake activities in South Carolina’s recorded history.

For more information on earthquakes and how you can protect yourself, visit SCEMD’s website to access this year’s earthquake guide.

Meanwhile, Kershaw County Officials are planning a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, July 27 to discuss the earthquakes.

The virtual meeting will take place from 6pm-7pm. It will include panelists from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

For more information, click here https://www.facebook.com/countyofkershaw