Local organic farm looks to expand

City Roots Farm will expand to Longwood Road and add 60 jobs over five years.

City Roots Farm produces fresh organic food like micro-greens and herbs. Because of high demand, the farm has plans for expansion.

The current site in the Rosewood Community will be joined by the building of an additional site on Longwood Road. Construction will begin in a couple of weeks and will be home to a 75,000 square foot greenhouse and distribution hub. The greenhouse will be mostly computer automated, will use energy from solar panels, and will help City Roots become more carbon neutral.

But, what exactly are micro-greens?

“Micro-greens are the first growth out of the seed. It’s kind of like a sprout but doesn’t have the root system and iti’s grown in soil. They’re highly nutritional. They’re very pretty. They look great on a plate. They’re great in smoothies and on sandwiches. Chefs love them for the aesthetic and flavor and texture they bring to a plate. And we’ve enjoyed growing them the past 13 years,” says co-founder Eric McClam.

City roots aims to educate the community on their dozen different micro-greens by providing tours to students, retirement homes, and anyone interested in learning more about the process.

McClam says City Roots Farm aims to provide healthy food to the community.

“We are USDA certified organic. So we joke, there’s no extra “sides” with what you’re eating. There’s no herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, insecticides. So everything kind of goes back to mother nature. We want to be adding nutrient value to where and how we’re growing and be good stewards of the land, which has always been really important to our farm and to our family. And we’re feeding our community. We want to feed them good healthy clean food, and our families and my kids at home. So it’s very important to us.”

McClam says the expansion will create close to sixty jobs and will be complete by the spring of 2023.