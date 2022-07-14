Schools use mindfulness training to help teens mental health

(CNN) — Some schools around the world are using mindfulness training to help teens with mental health issues.

The approach involves learning how to be present and manage feelings.

however…a new study suggests that might not be working as well as intended.

Researchers looked at 28-thousand children, 650 teachers and 100 schools.

They were able to determined that mindfulness didn’t help the mental health and well-being of adolescents ages 11 – to 14. Researchers said other strategies need to be explored and studied, like redesigning schools to support young people’s well being.