Prime Time in the Parks in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some plans for the kids on Fridays this Summer, check out Prime Time in the Parks.

City officials say it is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old.

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

